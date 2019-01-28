App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 592: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 592 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
HDFC Securities' research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan (RDCK) delivered healthy performance in 3QFY19. Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew by 14.6/27/51% YoY. For 9MFY19, revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew at 18/37/69%. RDCK's niche segment (Vodka) and geographic presence (UP), premiumisation, price increases, RM tailwinds and distribution changes in the UP market have been the key factors driving superior growth. RDCK has effectively utilized its growth to de-leverage (net debt reduced from Rs 9.5bn to Rs 2.9bn in 3 years); for new launches, branding and promotions.


Outlook


Reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 592 (32x Dec-20E EPS) vs. 40x for UNSP. RDCK trades at relatively cheap valuation at 25/22x FY20/21E EPS vs. 47/37x for UNSP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations

