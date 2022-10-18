English
    Buy PVR; target of Rs 2340: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2340 in its research report dated October 17, 2022.

    October 18, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on PVR


    PVR’s operating performance reflected the poor box-office collections in Q2FY23. Footfalls declined 28% QoQ, resulting in a 30% decline in revenue. ATP and SPH also declined sequentially from the all-time high in Q1FY23, attributable to weaker movie performance and special promotional offers. Ad revenue held up better, though it continues to be below pre-Covid levels. The company opened only 14 screens in H1FY23, even as Management stays confident of meeting its target of 110-125 screenadditions for FY23. In our view, content acceptance remains the primary factor for PVR’s success. Despite the weak performance in the quarter, we maintain our FY24/25 estimates, in the hope of a Bollywood content-reversal.



    Outlook


    However, if this weakness persists, the risk of an earnings cut and a de-rating looms large. We maintain BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs2,340/share (Sep-24E pro forma EBITDA).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    PVR - 181022 - emkay

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #PVR #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 06:00 pm
