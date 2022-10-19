English
    Buy PVR; target of Rs 2130: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on PVR recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2130 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

    October 19, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on PVR


    PVR Ltd is the market leader in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, it operates 864 screens in 175 cinemas in 75 cities in India and Sri Lanka with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.80 lakhs seats as on Q3FY23. With leadership in the high realisation/key markets of Maharashtra and NCR, it enjoys superior ATP, SPH and advertisement than peers.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the company. We value PVR at Rs 2130 i.e. 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    PVR - 191022 - icici

    first published: Oct 19, 2022 06:22 pm
