you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 688: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 688 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on PSP Projects


PSP reported a 30.9% YoY growth in revenue to `3.1 bn (3.4% below our estimate) in Q1FY20. Revenue was slightly impacted due to shortfall in labour during the quarter. Excluding SDB, the revenue was up 40.8% YoY to `2.1 bn. The EBITDA margin down 17 bps YoY to 13.9% (17 bps below our estimate), due to lower construction and other expense which was partially offset by higher employee cost. The PAT grew 21.1% YoY to `255 mn (in line with estimates), due to healthy operating performance. We maintain our revenue/ EBITDA margin/ PAT estimates for FY20E/ FY21E considering Q1FY20 results. We expect a 33.7%/ 31.0% revenue/ Adj. PAT CAGR over FY19-21E, with EBITDA margins of 14.0% each for FY20E/ FY21E.


Outlook


Given its conservative strategy towards leverage and an efficient capital allocation, PSP will continue to remain a net cash company, with negative Net D:E of 0.6x over FY19-21E. PSP will continue to witness superior return ratios (average RoE/ RoCE of 29.1%/ 29.8% over FY19-21E), due to a strong PAT growth, well-managed lean balance sheet and efficient working capital management. Thus, we maintain BUY, with a TP of `688 (16x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #PSP Projects #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

