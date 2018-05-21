App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 639: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 639 in its research report dated May 10, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on PSP Projects


PSP’s  4QFY18  revenue  was  in-line with our estimates of Rs 2.6bn. Higher than  expected EBITDA margins led to EBIDTA/PAT beat of 25.5/23.3%. Balance sheet continues to remain healthy with net cash/equity of 0.7x. Bid  pipeline  of  Rs 20bn is strong with PSP targeting close to Rs 10bn of order  inflows  in  FY19E. PSP has bid for Rs 10bn of commercial project in Southern India and other projects with cumulative value of Rs 10bn projects in  Gujarat.

Outlook

We expect an increase in investments in office space and  retail  to continue to drive institutional construction along with FDI and  manufacturing activity aiding industrial construction. We maintain BUY on PSP with TP of Rs 639/sh (18x Mar-20E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #PSP Projects #Recommendations

