English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Praj Industries; target of Rs 507: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Praj Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 507 in its research report dated August 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 27, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Praj Industries


    PRAJ is well poised for growth in the coming years given 1) its strong leadership in domestic ethanol plants (~60-65% market share), 2) prominent global presence in more than 100 countries and 3) significant focus on future-ready technologies like 2G ethanol (orders for three 2G based ethanol plants), Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) (opportunity of 5,000 CBG plants) & Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and 6) diversification in Wastewater Treatment (ZLD), Critical Process Equipment’s & System (CPES) & HiPurity business. We anticipate PRAJ’s Revenue/PAT CAGR at 17.4%/29.3% over FY2022-25E led by robust order book, healthy tender pipeline, strong market leadership, pickup in execution, better operational efficiencies and well managed working capital cycle. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 31.5x/23.1x on FY23/24E earnings. Initiate ‘BUY’.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage on Praj Industries (PRAJ) with ‘BUY’ rating at target price of Rs.507 valuing it at PE of 30x FY24E.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Praj Industries was quoting at Rs 390.40, up Rs 14.90, or 3.97 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 392.30 and an intraday low of Rs 375.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 73,434 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 55,626 shares, an increase of 32.01 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.37 percent or Rs 1.40 at Rs 375.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 448.25 and 52-week low Rs 289.05 on 20 January, 2022 and 26 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 12.91 percent below its 52-week high and 35.06 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,170.60 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Praj Industries - 270822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Praj Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 11:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.