you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid; target of Rs 233: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Power Grid has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated May 29, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Power Grid


4QFY19 standalone (S/A) reported PAT grew 52% YoY to INR30.5b, boosted by prior-period sales and other likely one-offs on annual tariff adjustments. For FY19, S/A reported PAT rose ~21% YoY to INR99.4b even as gross block (proxy for regulated equity) grew by ~12% YoY. The growth was aided by prior-period revenue of ~INR2.8b and other one-offs. S/A capitalization stood at INR192b in FY19 (INR64b in Q4FY19) v/s INR273b in the previous year. Group capitalization stood at INR258b. PAT of TBCB companies increased INR1.5b YoY to INR1.9b in FY19 on commissioning of three projects (to seven now) and a weaker base. Consol. PAT grew by a healthy 22% YoY to INR100.3b, led by a 15% YoY increase in gross block and a weaker base in TBCB. PWGR took a provision of INR3.9b pertaining to delay in payment by a private generator that is under stress. This is surprising given the assured return model of PWGR. PWGR loses revenue for the period when a generator defaults/relinquishes on a transmission line and until the asset is transferred under the POC mechanism.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading attractively at 1.5x FY20E P/BV. RoE is strong at ~16-17%, while cost of equity (CoE) is ~10-11%. PWGR has ~INR700b (incl. CWIP) of projects pending capitalization that provides visibility of earnings growth. Maintain Buy with a DCF-based target price of INR233.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Power Grid #Recommendations

