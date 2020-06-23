Buy Power Grid; target of Rs 222: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Power Grid

Power Grid's (PWGR) 4QFY20 results highlight steady performance in the Transmission segment. Adj. PAT increased 7% YoY even as Consultancy/ Telecom EBIT declined 7%/4% YoY. FY20 capitalization stood at INR182b given the delay in commissioning of Raigarh-Pugalur. INR230b worth awards are up for bidding under various schemes; however, we expect some delays. In this context, a declining order book does put a risk of slowdown in growth.

Outlook

However, valuations at 1.3x FY22E P/BV and ~8-9% FY22E dividend yield remain attractive for a company with steady RoEs of ~17%. Maintain Buy with a DCF-based TP of INR222/share.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

