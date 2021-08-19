Buy Power Grid; target of Rs 205: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Power Grid

PWGR's 1QFY22 result highlights the steady growth in its Transmission business, with underlying numbers increasing 12% YoY. Reported standalone PAT rose 3x YoY, led by gains on sale of assets to the InvIT. It has won INR90-100b of awards during the past 8-9 months, which is a positive sign, given a declining order book. The capex trajectory is on a decline, and with proceeds from InvIT, we see strong scope for higher dividends. Valuations at 1.6x FY22E P/BV and a 7-8% FY22E dividend yield remain attractive for a company with a steady RoE of 18%. We maintain our Buy rating with a DCF-based TP of INR205/share.

Outlook

Given a 7-8% dividend yield, backed by steady earnings growth (5-6% CAGR) and RoEs of 18%, PWGR remains attractively valued at 1.6x FY22E P/BV. We maintain our Buy rating with a DCF-based TP of INR205/share.

