Buy Power Grid; target of Rs 205: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Power Grid recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated August 11, 2021.

August 19, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Power Grid


PWGR's 1QFY22 result highlights the steady growth in its Transmission business, with underlying numbers increasing 12% YoY. Reported standalone PAT rose 3x YoY, led by gains on sale of assets to the InvIT. It has won INR90-100b of awards during the past 8-9 months, which is a positive sign, given a declining order book. The capex trajectory is on a decline, and with proceeds from InvIT, we see strong scope for higher dividends. Valuations at 1.6x FY22E P/BV and a 7-8% FY22E dividend yield remain attractive for a company with a steady RoE of 18%. We maintain our Buy rating with a DCF-based TP of INR205/share.



Outlook


Given a 7-8% dividend yield, backed by steady earnings growth (5-6% CAGR) and RoEs of 18%, PWGR remains attractively valued at 1.6x FY22E P/BV. We maintain our Buy rating with a DCF-based TP of INR205/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Motilal Oswal #Power Grid #Recommendations
first published: Aug 19, 2021 02:15 pm

