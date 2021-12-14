MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Power Grid Corporation of India; target of Rs 242: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Power Grid Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 242 in its research report dated December 14, 2021.

Broker Research
December 14, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Power Grid Corporation of India


Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) is the largest electric power transmission utility. It holds the leadership position in the Indian Power Transmission sector. The company has a high operational efficiency and strong execution track record. During FY 20-21, the PGCIL achieved system availability of 99.78%. The trippings per line decreased to 0.36, which is lowest in last five years. Strong power generation capacity additions in the country will augment the growth in the transmission lines. Power demand in India is estimated to grow 8-8.5% in FY22, according to ICRA. High capex outlay will lead to revenue traction. PGCIL has a capex target of ₹ 7,500 crores for FY22 of which ₹ 3,695 crores has already been incurred in the 1HFY22. PGCIL has been consistent in rewarding its shareholders by way of distributing dividends. There has been an increase in dividend payout since past five year.



Outlook


Our valuation at 10x FY24EPS generates a target price of ₹ 242 with 18% potential from levels now, signalling a BUY rating. At our Target price of ₹ 242, the stock trades at 2x FY24E P/BV.

Close

Related stories

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Power Grid Corporation of India #Recommendations
first published: Dec 14, 2021 02:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.