Buy Power Grid Corporation of India; target of Rs 240: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Power Grid Corporation of India recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on Power Grid Corporation of India
Power Grid Corporation of India’s (PGCIL) Q4FY18 operating performance came 5% below consensus, primarily due to INR2.5bn foreign exchange rate variation (FERV), though was P&L neutral. Key highlights: 1) FY18 capitalisation at INR274bn dipped 12% YoY & marginally missed lower end of management’s INR280bn guidance; 2) with INR940bn projects in hand, management has pegged next three years’ capitalisation at ~INR300bn plus on an average (our estimate: INR260bn for FY19/20), which we believe is aggressive considering ~INR250bn capex. We believe, regulated equity is still likely to post healthy 13% CAGR over FY18-20. There could be some time correction in the stock due to finalisation of CERC’s 2019-24 norms’ overhang.
Outlook
Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR240 (INR250 earlier) building in higher COE due to high risk-free rate.
