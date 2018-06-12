App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid Corporation of India; target of Rs 240: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Power Grid Corporation of India recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Power Grid Corporation of India


Power Grid Corporation of India’s (PGCIL) Q4FY18 operating performance came 5% below consensus, primarily due to INR2.5bn foreign exchange rate variation (FERV), though was P&L neutral. Key highlights: 1) FY18 capitalisation at INR274bn dipped 12% YoY & marginally missed lower end of management’s INR280bn guidance; 2) with INR940bn projects in hand, management has pegged next three years’ capitalisation at ~INR300bn plus on an average (our estimate: INR260bn for FY19/20), which we believe is aggressive considering ~INR250bn capex. We believe, regulated equity is still likely to post healthy 13% CAGR over FY18-20. There could be some time correction in the stock due to finalisation of CERC’s 2019-24 norms’ overhang.


Outlook


Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR240 (INR250 earlier) building in higher COE due to high risk-free rate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:44 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Power Grid Corporation of India #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.