you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid Corp; target of Rs 235: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Power Grid Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Power Grid Corp


PGCIL reported a 4QFY18 net profit of INR 19.8bn (+8% YoY) after adjusting for wage provisions. This was driven by capitalisation worth INR 78bn (-36% YoY) in 4Q18 and INR 279bn (-4% YoY) for full year FY18. The net profit for FY18 stood at INR 85bn, as growth rate slowed down to 14% YoY vs. 24% growth delivered in FY17, in line with slower capitalisation. We estimate the core RoE to be16% for FY18 vs 17-18% seen in the past. PGCIL has an order book of INR 940bn executable over 3-4 years, which implies annual capex may get capped at INR240-250bn. We factor capitalisation to converge with capex run rate of INR 250bn-260bn/year by FY20-21. FY18 capitalisation clearly show that PGCIL has passed its peak capitalisation in FY17, and earnings growth is slowing down.


Outlook


Given the recent run up in stock price and no change in our estimates and TP (INR 230), we find limited upside.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 14, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Power Grid Corp #Recommendations

