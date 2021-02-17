MARKET NEWS

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 982: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 982 in its research report dated February 15, 2021.

February 17, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Phoenix Mills


Phoenix Mills (PHNX) reported strong recovery as revenue came in 7% ahead of our estimate and surprised positively on EBITDA margin for the quarter (47% vs 40% est.). Consequently, PAT came in at Rs 654mn, against our estimated loss of Rs 60mn (aided buy Rs 249mn of MAT credit reinstatement). Consumption recovered to 67% of 3QFY20 level during 3QFY21 on the back of festive season and further improved to 83% in Jan-21. Revenue from commercial was at 94% of 3QFY20. Residential segment also posted strong recovery with sales of Rs 556mn. Hospitality busines has started breaking even from 3QFY21.


Outlook


Despite the near term challenges, we expect PHNX FY22E rental to be at par with FY20E as discount unwinds to pre-COVID contract rentals including FY21 escalations. Maintain BUY with unchanged TP of Rs 982/sh.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 17, 2021 02:11 pm

