Buy Phoenix Mills; Target Of Rs 795: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated December 02, 2020.

Dec 7, 2020 / 04:46 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


Phoenix Mills (PML) has entered into a non-binding term sheet with GIC affiliates for a strategic retail led mixed use development platform. PML will contribute Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity Pune, Art Guild House (office), Phoenix Paragon Plaza (office) and Centrium Mumbai (office) as a part of the platform. GIC, on the other hand, will invest by way of a combination of primary infusion and secondary purchase of equity shares for a 26% stake initially at an enterprise value of ~Rs 5600-5700 crore.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with a revised SoTP based target price of Rs 795/share. The lower implied cap rate in the deal prompts us to reduce our cap rate estimates of 8% (for operational assets) vs. 8.5%, earlier, resulting in a target price hike.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations
first published: Dec 7, 2020 04:46 pm

