Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phillips Carbon Black; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phillips Carbon Black recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated July 06, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Phillips Carbon Black


Phillips Carbon (PCBL) reported a steady performance in Q4FY20. Net sales in Q4FY20 were at Rs 700 crore, down 24% YoY. Carbon black sales were at Rs 680 crore, down 24% YoY, while power segment sales were at Rs 39 crore, down 7% YoY. Carbon black sales volume in Q4FY20 was at ~99,000 tonne (down 3% YoY) with consequent realisations at Rs 69/kg vs. Rs 88/kg in Q4FY19. EBITDA in Q4FY20 was at Rs 99 crore with EBITDA margins at 14.2% and consequent EBITDA/tonne at Rs 10,000/tonne. PAT in Q4FY20 was at Rs 72 crore, almost flat YoY, supported by a negative tax rate. On the B/S side, gross debt was down from Rs 796 crore in FY19 to Rs 719 crore in FY20. On the cash flow front, CFO for FY20 was at ~Rs 550 crore led by improved net working capital cycle with FCF for the year at ~Rs 200 crore (>10% FCF yield).



Outlook


We like PCBL for its capital efficient business model (RoCE>15%), controlled leverage on B/S (debt: equity at 0.4x in FY20) as well as robust cash flow generation. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 valuing it at 5.5x EV/EBITDA (8.5x implied P/E) on FY22 numbers.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phillips Carbon Black #Recommendations

