    Buy Pfizer India; target of Rs 4800: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Pfizer India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4800 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

    February 16, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Pfizer India

    Pfizer’s Q3 revenue slid 8% y/y, 3% q/q, to Rs6.2bn. Even as MinipressXL growth was good, Becosules was flat, while Mucaine, Gelusil and Wysolone declined. The gross margins was steady q/q at 65%. Sequentially, staff costs and other expenses were up 11% each, which led to a 360bp contraction in the EBITDA margin to 32.7%. PAT was Rs1.5bn (up 5% y/y). Management had earlier said in the AGM, that FY23 is expected to be soft (on a high base), while we believe FY24/FY25 revenues should pick up.

    Outlook

    We retain our Buy, at a lower TP of Rs4,800 (earlier Rs5,225), at 32x FY25e EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 03:03 pm