Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) draft regulations requires LNG terminal operators to register their LNG terminals with PNG RB, which would be valid for 25 years and extendable up to 10 years and offer 20% of short term ( less than five years contracts ) uncommitted re-gasification capacity or 0.5mmt, whichever is higher as common carrier capacity.

Outlook

We believe the long-term volume growth outlook of PLNG remains robust and hence, maintain our Buy rating on the stock with unchanged target price of Rs. 320.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.