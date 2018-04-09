App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 09, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated April 05, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG


Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) draft regulations requires LNG terminal operators to register their LNG terminals with PNG RB, which would be valid for 25 years and extendable up to 10 years and offer 20% of short term  ( less than five  years  contracts )  uncommitted re-gasification capacity or 0.5mmt, whichever is higher as common carrier capacity.

Outlook

We believe the long-term volume growth outlook of PLNG remains robust and hence, maintain our Buy rating on the stock with unchanged target price of Rs. 320.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Petronet LNG #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.