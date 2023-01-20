English
    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4920: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4920 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    January 20, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems


    Persistent Systems (Persistent) offers cloud, data, product & design led services to BFSI, healthcare & hi-tech verticals. Persistent had a strong year (FY22) with revenue growth of 35.2% in dollar terms, out of which organic growth was 32.8% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Persistent at Rs 4,920 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jan 20, 2023