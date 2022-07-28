English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Orient Electric; target of Rs 341: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Orient Electric has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 341 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities report on Orient Electric


    Orient Electric (ORIENTEL) delivered mix bag performance with revenue growing 3% above estimates while operating margins seeing sequential decline of 456bps; while other peers have reported strong growth with higher operating margins. Company has been able to protect its gross margins as it has taken lead in passing on increased commodity prices to the customers. Also, there has been inventory de‐stocking in channel on anticipation of price decrease owing to lower commodity prices. There could be some near‐term uncertainty as orient is moving towards new distribution system, which could take time to stabilize. We expect margins to be lower as there would be additional expenses incurred in revamping distribution system.


    Outlook


    We now expect FY22‐24E revenue CAGR of 13%, with margins also expected to gradually normalize going forward, we estimate FY22‐24E EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 19% and 20% respectively. Change in distribution practice can result in disruption in short term before company the company starts realizing benefits in the longer term. Considering short term disruption, we have cut ourtarget multiple to 40x vs 45x earlier However, considering solid long‐term growth potential and sharp correction in stock price, we maintain our BUY rating with TP of Rs341.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Orient Electric - 270722 -yes

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Orient Electric #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 07:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.