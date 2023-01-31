Buy NTPC; target of Rs 207: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on NTPC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 207 in its research report dated January 29, 2023.
ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC
NTPC is India’s largest power generation company with a total installed capacity of 69134 MW at the group level. NTPC has 17% of total installed capacity in India with 24% generation share • The company’s vision is to become a 130 GW+ company by 2032 of which 60 GW would be contributed by renewable energy.
Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value NTPC at Rs 207 i.e. 1.4x FY24E book value.
