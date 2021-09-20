MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Nippon Life India Asset Management: target of Rs 502: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon Life India Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 502 in its research report dated September 17, 2021.

Broker Research
September 20, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management


With improved operating performance and stable market share of ~7% over the past four quarters, we believe that Nippon India Life Asset Management (NAM) can clock better earnings growth going ahead. NAM has performed reasonably well after its rebranding in 2019, gaining business traction and profitability, through a strategic focus on retail investors and a strong presence in B-30 cities. It has also reactivated more than 1,000 corporate accounts. Focus on retail investors aided by an extensive branch network bodes well for growth. Besides, the company intends to launch newer and attractive products going ahead, which is a further positive.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on NAM India with a revised price target of Rs. 502. Stock has performed well giving year-to-date returns of 45%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 20, 2021 01:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.