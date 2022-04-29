English
    Buy Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Nippon Life India AMC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC


    Nippon Life India AMC is among the largest asset managers in India with an AUM size of Rs 3.46 lakh crore. The company has a strong distribution network with 84300+ distributors. Market share as on Q4FY22 was at 7.4% Strong presence in B-30 cities that contribute to 17.2% of total AUM.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Nippon AMC at ~5.3% FY24E AUM and revise our target price to Rs 400 per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Nippon Life India AMC #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:55 pm
