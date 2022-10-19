English
    Buy Newgen Software; target of Rs 445: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Newgen Software recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 19, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Newgen Software


    Incorporated in 1992, Newgen is a low code application development platform company. It is an established player in the market of enterprise content management (ECM), business process management (BPM) & customer communications management (CCM). Annuity based revenues (SaaS + ATS/AMC + Support) comprises 59% of revenue mix while license & others form 20.7% revenue mix each • Vertical wise, BFSI comprises 66% of revenue mix while geographical break-up has been largely equal between India, US, EMEA & APAC.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Newgen at Rs 445 i.e. 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 19, 2022 08:04 pm
