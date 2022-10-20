English
    Buy Mindtree; target of Rs 3860: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Mindtree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3860 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 20, 2022
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Mindtree


    Mindtree Ltd is an information technology (IT) consulting and implementation company focusing on select verticals viz. BFSI, Retail, Travel & Hospitality and Hi-Tech. Q2FY23 revenue rose 31.5% YoY to Rs. 3,400cr led by strong growth across most of the segments except Retail, CPG and Manufacturing. EBITDA grew 31.3% YoY despite wage hikes, while margin remained broadly flat at 20.5%. The PAT grew 27.5% YoY to Rs. 509cr. Mindtree has a resilient business structure with strong and efficient execution capabilities. The growth momentum is expected to continue, backed by a robust order book.


    Outlook


    We hereby upgrade our rating to BUY with a revised target price of Rs. 3,860 based on 28x FY24E adj. EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Mindtree #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:09 pm
