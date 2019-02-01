App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MAS Financial Services; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAS Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on MAS Financial Services


Consol. PAT grew 51% YoY to INR461m (30% beat), driven by higher-than-expected assignment transactions (INR7.8b; 16% of opening AUM) and related up-fronting of income (according to the regulation under Ind-AS). Standalone AUM increased 34% YoY to INR49.1b, driven by 35% YoY growth in micro-enterprise loans (MEL) to INR30.6b. MEL now comprises 62% of total AUM. SME loans stood at INR11.9b, comprising 24% of total AUM. Borrowing mix was largely stable sequentially. The share of assignment in overall funding stood at 50% versus 49% in the previous quarter. Cost of funds increased ~25bp QoQ to 9.1%. Incremental cost of funds stood at 9.75% in the quarter. Calculated margins were stable YoY at 8.5%. Asset quality has been largely stable - GNPL ratio increased by 10bp YoY to 1.3%, while NNPL ratio was stable at 0.9%.


Outlook


We increase our FY19/20 estimates by 12/6% to factor in higher assignment income in FY19 and higher AUM growth in FY20. Reiterate Buy with a TP of INR650 (3.2x Dec'20E BV, 18x Dec'20E earnings).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Buy #MAS Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.