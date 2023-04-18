English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 502: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 502 in its research report dated April 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 18, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics

    Our interaction with the management underscores its upbeat outlook on end-user demand in the medium-term barring e-commerce. Focus stays on margin expansion. 3PL business is expected to grow at 15-16% CAGR with focus on almost doubling share of high margin integrated 3PL revenues over the next five years. Key account downsizing in SCM has led to key learnings in terms of processes and capabilities. Express business consolidation to provide synergistic benefits.

    Outlook

    We upgrade Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) to Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 502, considering the recent correction led by its transition phase providing buying opportunity.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra Logistics - 18 -04 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra Logistics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 18, 2023 02:44 pm