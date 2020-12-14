PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mahindra Logistics: target of Rs 490 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KPR Mill has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated December 11, 2020.

Broker Research
December 14, 2020 / 01:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Mahindra Logistics


MLL is expected to benefit from a strong rebound and positive outlook in auto segment.The Oct-Nov period witnesses strong demand in e-com. MLL looking at providing integrated logistics solutions for vaccine delivery along with administration. Fungible transportation capacity can cater to high demand. National logistics policy to address structural issues related to warehousing and transportation to benefit organized players like MLL.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a revised price target of Rs. 490 considering presence of structural growth drivers to drive high net earnings CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Mahindra Logistics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 14, 2020 01:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.