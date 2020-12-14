Buy Mahindra Logistics: target of Rs 490 : Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research repor on Mahindra Logistics

MLL is expected to benefit from a strong rebound and positive outlook in auto segment.The Oct-Nov period witnesses strong demand in e-com. MLL looking at providing integrated logistics solutions for vaccine delivery along with administration. Fungible transportation capacity can cater to high demand. National logistics policy to address structural issues related to warehousing and transportation to benefit organized players like MLL.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a revised price target of Rs. 490 considering presence of structural growth drivers to drive high net earnings CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E.

