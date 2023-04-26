English
    Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 455: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 455 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    April 26, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics

    MLL reported lower-than-expected revenues while OPM surprised positively led by core business. Rivigo consolidation leads to net loss. The company expects slower growth run-rate in near term owing to slower growth in auto and gradual pick up expected in e-Commerce and freight forwarding businesses. The express business is targeted for EBITDA and PAT breakeven in Q3FY2024 and Q4FY2024 end respectively. The first phase of 0.5 msf of 1 msf Chakan warehousing park is expected by FY2024 end.

    Outlook

    We retain a Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a revised PT of Rs. 455, considering favourable valuation which factors in near term demand weakness.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

