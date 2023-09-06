English
    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 345: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated September 05, 2023.

    September 06, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

    M&M Financial Services Limited (M&M Fin) reported healthy disbursement growth of 15% y-o-y at Rs. 4,400 crore in August, exhibiting better credit demand in rural and semi-urban areas. Disbursements growth has moderated on expected lines due to a higher base in the trailing 12 months. Loan book grew by 27% y-o-y. Collection efficiency remained broadly stable y-o-y as well as m-o-m at 96% despite uneven monsoon. Gross stage-2 assets and gross stage-3 assets remained range bound vs. Q1FY2024.

    Outlook

    At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.0x/1.6x its FY2024E/FY2025E ABV. We reiterate Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 345.

