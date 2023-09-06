Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 345: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

M&M Financial Services Limited (M&M Fin) reported healthy disbursement growth of 15% y-o-y at Rs. 4,400 crore in August, exhibiting better credit demand in rural and semi-urban areas. Disbursements growth has moderated on expected lines due to a higher base in the trailing 12 months. Loan book grew by 27% y-o-y. Collection efficiency remained broadly stable y-o-y as well as m-o-m at 96% despite uneven monsoon. Gross stage-2 assets and gross stage-3 assets remained range bound vs. Q1FY2024.

Outlook

At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.0x/1.6x its FY2024E/FY2025E ABV. We reiterate Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 345.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services - 06 -09 - 2023 - khan