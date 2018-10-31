App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:29 PM IST

Buy Lumax Industries; target of Rs 2360: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Lumax Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2360 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

In 2QFY19, Lumax Industries clocked robust revenue growth of 36.4% YoY to INR 5,178mn, led by 32%,36%and47%YoY growth in passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and 2wheelers segment respectively. The share of LEDs currently stands at ~35% EBITDA came in at INR 405mn (+34.7% YoY) led by a shift towards LEDs in automotive lighting with EBITDA margin at 7.8% down by 40 bps sequentially on account of rising commodity prices and higher import content. Currently the import content for LEDs remains at ~65% and the management aims to reduce it to ~50% by FY20. The negative impact on the margins in the near term would be offset by higher realizations on LEDs (3x-10x compared to conventional lamps) as the usage of LEDs increase. The margins were also affected due to INR depreciation.PAT for the quarter was INR 209 mn. The bottom-line remained stable despite robust revenue growth owing to foreign exchange loss of INR 43mn.


Outlook


We arrive at a price target of INR 2,360 based on P/E of 18x FY20EPS and maintain a BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:29 pm

