    Buy Lumax Auto Technologies; target of Rs 288: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Lumax Auto Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated February 17, 2023.

    February 22, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Lumax Auto Technologies

    On consolidation, while the content per vehicle would increase, the profitability is also expected to improve on a better product mix. Considering the superior financials, access to technology and complementary product profile - the offered valuation to IACI’s appears to be reasonable. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 11.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.1x its FY25E estimates.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy rating on Lumax Auto Technologies with an unchanged PT at Rs 288 as the IACI’s acquisition is expected to be EBITDA margin accretive.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 22, 2023 02:00 pm