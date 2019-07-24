App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1675: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1675 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T's standalone revenues for Q1FY20 grew 16.3% YoY to Rs 17672 crore (above our estimate of Rs 16716.2 crore). Proforma standalone revenue grew 16.7% to Rs 16498.9 crore (excluding E&A business). On a consolidated basis, revenues (excluding E&A business) grew 9.7% to Rs 29636 crore YoY. On a standalone basis, infrastructure & heavy engineering segment revenues grew 16.8% to Rs 13356.7 crore and 163% to Rs 991 crore YoY, respectively. L&T registered strong order inflows of Rs 38700 crore at the group level, up 11% YoY while the order backlog was at Rs 294014 crore, up 21% YoY. Standalone EBITDA margins came in at 7.4%, down 100 bps owing to stage of execution and job mix. Consolidated PAT came in at Rs 1473 crore, up 21% YoY. Net working capital ratio deteriorated 200 bps to 23% YoY. Note: E&A business reported as discontinued operations.


Outlook


We value L&T on SoTP (with base business at 20x FY21E EPS) with a revised target price of Rs 1675 and maintain BUY on L&T.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.