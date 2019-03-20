Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1655: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro

L&T has a strong investment & cash balance apart from strong operating cash flow generation. It would therefore be able to execute the transaction without stretching its balance sheet. Deployment of free cash in a business with relatively higher return ratios would not adversely impact L&T’s earnings estimates and return ratios on a consolidated basis.

Outlook

Notwithstanding the near term challenges due to unwarranted resistance by the management of Mindtree, we see the acquisition of stake in Mindtree as a positive move by L&T and retain our Buy rating on the stock with target price of Rs1655.

