Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1260: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro


While LT 2QFY21 revenue/EBITDA/APAT was (7)/0.4/(19)% (miss)/beat on our estimate, robust FCF generation, contained NWC, and directionally strong commentary on ordering were key positives. LT has taken impairment on key non-core assets to make them monetisation ready. Talks on Hyderabad Metro project restructuring/refinancing have been initiated, and focus is on reinvesting the surplus E&A proceeds towards high RoE growth businesses. Despite near-term challenges, we reiterate BUY on LT, given its (1) strong order book (Rs 2.99tn, ~3x FY20 core EPC revenue), (2) healthy balance sheet and (3) robust services business.


Outlook


We tweak our FY21/FY22 estimate by 0.1/- 0.6% and keep the target price unchanged at Rs 1,260/sh.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

