you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Construction; target of Rs 260: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on KNR Construction has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated February 13, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on KNR Construction


Revenues stood at INR4.5b (+3.6% YoY), in line with our estimate of INR4.4b, led by timely execution of the KP Sagar Irrigation project (INR960m revenue contribution; 20% of 3QFY19 sales), Hubli (INR600m), Madurai (INR400m), Trivandrum (INR520m) and Yedulla (INR410m). EBIDTA at INR901m (- 8% YoY) was ahead of our estimate of INR740m. Operating margins declined 260bp YoY to 20%, but was ahead of our estimate of 17.0%. Better-than-estimated margins were due to the better revenue mix (20% revenue contribution from KP Sagar Irrigation project, where margins are in excess of 20%+). PAT declined 21% YoY to INR521m, exceeding our estimate of INR339m.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating, with target price of INR260 and value KNRC on SOTP basis - INR216/share for standalone EPC business (15x FY20E EPS of INR16.9), and INR43/share for investments in the BOT projects, annuity projects and land parcels (1x book value).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Buy #KNR Construction #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

