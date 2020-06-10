Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 60: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Karnataka Bank

Higher opex and credit cost led to a sharp decline in Karnataka Bank’s earnings. Asset quality and PCR improved. A greater build-up of stress would keep credit cost high and profitability subdued in the medium term.

Outlook

We cut our P/ABV multiple to 0.3x (earlier 0.4x), with a lower TP of `60 (earlier `95).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.