you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 60: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Karnataka Bank


Higher opex and credit cost led to a sharp decline in Karnataka Bank’s earnings. Asset quality and PCR improved. A greater build-up of stress would keep credit cost high and profitability subdued in the medium term.



Outlook


We cut our P/ABV multiple to 0.3x (earlier 0.4x), with a lower TP of `60 (earlier `95).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:06 pm

