Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 60: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Karnataka Bank


Higher margins and lower opex led to sharp, ~21% y/y, PPOP growth for Karnataka Bank. The standstill on NPA recognition led to asset quality and PCR improving.


Outlook


With earnings expected to pick up in FY22 and limited downside from current levels, we maintain a Buy, at a TP of Rs60 valuing it at 0.3x P/ABV on its FY22e book.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Karnataka Bank #Recommendations

