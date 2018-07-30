Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 538: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics reported topline of ` 6.5 bn (+4.6% YoY, -12.4% QoQ), 4.5% higher than D’est. Tile segment reported topline growth of 2.1% YoY on the back of 8.7% YoY growth in Volumes (-11.5% QoQ), Volume growth of 8.7% YoY during the quarter driven by 20.8% YoY growth in own manufacturing sales. Blended realisation for the tile division declined to ` 345/MSM (-6.1% YoY, -0.5% QoQ).Sanitaryware/Faucets division reported 68.7% YoY growth (-19.2% QoQ). Capacity addition by Morbi based players in the wall segment likely to impact realisations going forward.

Outlook

We have cut our eps estimates for FY19E/20E by 11.5%&22.5% respectively. At CMP KJC is trading at 29x/24x FY19E/20E EPS of `14.7 & 17.9 respectively. We maintain BUY recommendation with a revised target price of ` 538/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.