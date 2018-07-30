App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 538: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 538 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics reported topline of ` 6.5 bn (+4.6% YoY, -12.4% QoQ), 4.5% higher than D’est. Tile segment reported topline growth of 2.1% YoY on the back of 8.7% YoY growth in Volumes (-11.5% QoQ), Volume growth of 8.7% YoY during the quarter driven by 20.8% YoY growth in own manufacturing sales. Blended realisation for the tile division declined to ` 345/MSM (-6.1% YoY, -0.5% QoQ).Sanitaryware/Faucets division reported 68.7% YoY growth (-19.2% QoQ). Capacity addition by Morbi based players in the wall segment likely to impact realisations going forward.

Outlook

We have cut our eps estimates for FY19E/20E by 11.5%&22.5% respectively. At CMP KJC is trading at 29x/24x FY19E/20E EPS of `14.7 & 17.9 respectively. We maintain BUY recommendation with a revised target price of ` 538/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations

