English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jyothy Labs; target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Jyothy Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 20, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Jyothy Labs


    Jyothy Labs Limited (JLL) posted good operating performance in a tough demand environment with revenue growing by 12.6% y-o-y; volume growth of 1.4%; gross margins and OPM expanded by 37 bps and 83 bps, y-o-y respectively; PAT grew by 33% y-o-y to Rs. 58.3 crore. Excluding household insecticide (HI), volume growth stood at 5.8% (fabric care achieved 20% volume growth). Management expects sales volume to recover in the coming quarters with inflationary pressure receding. Reduction in raw-material prices and better operating leverage through scaling up of the operations will help in achieving consistent improvement in OPM in the coming quarters.


    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at discounted valuation of 31.4x/23.1x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 225.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jyothy Labs - 15 -11-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Jyothy Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Nov 20, 2022 07:42 pm