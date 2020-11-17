PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 2240: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2240 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on JK Cement


JKCE's revenue was in line and EBITDA, EBITDA/tn and PAT was above estimates. Volumes and realization were in line and cost lower than estimates. This is the highest ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA/tn and PAT for the company. JKCE posted strong set of numbers with 23.6%/ 61.7%/ 105.5% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs15.5 bn/ Rs4.1 bn/ Rs2.2 bn in Q2FY21 led by 25.5% YoY growth in blended volume, partially offset by decline in blended realization by -1.5% YoY (+1.0 QoQ). We expect 12.2%/ 13.7%/ 15.2% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by 11.9%/ 13.5%/ 10.0% blended volume growth and (1.3%)/ 1.4%/ 0.9% blended cement realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We increase our revenue and EBITDA estimates by 4.9%/ 4.2% and 18.8%/ 14.2% for FY21E/ FY22E factoring H1FY21 results. Accordingly, we increase our APAT estimates by 34.2%/ 23.6% for FY21E/ FY22E and introduce FY23E. We like JKCE because of its sizable presence in higher EBITDA margin contributing white cement & putty business and healthy cash generation & RoE.


Outlook


Moreover, its recent 4.2 mtpa strategical expansion into strong pricing markets of north/central will benefit it. Thus, we upgrade to Buy with revised TP of Rs2,240 (11x Sep'22E EV/EBITDA + 0.5x Sep'22E CWIP + 1x PB investment in Fujairah, UAE).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 05:01 pm

