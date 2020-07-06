Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1725: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on JK Cement

JK Cement’s (JKCE) recent capacity additions in high utilisation / better pricing markets of North / Central regions are likely to see a quick ramp-up along with better cost efficiencies. Consolidated net debt is likely to peak out at Rs24bn in FY21E as JKCE could generate OCF of >Rs10bn p.a. from FY22E which would be sufficient for its future capex requirements. Besides, JKCE enjoys better than peers' RoEs of 16-18% over FY20-22E. Factoring higher utilisation, we raise our FY22E EBITDA / EPS by 4-6%.

Outlook

With improving growth / market share and profitability, we raise our target multiple to 10x (earlier 9x) and increase our target price to Rs1,725/share (earlier: Rs1,460) based on 10x FY22E EV/E. Maintain BUY.



