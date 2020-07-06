App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1725: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on JK Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1725 in its research report dated July 06, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Securities research report on JK Cement


JK Cement’s (JKCE) recent capacity additions in high utilisation / better pricing markets of North / Central regions are likely to see a quick ramp-up along with better cost efficiencies. Consolidated net debt is likely to peak out at Rs24bn in FY21E as JKCE could generate OCF of >Rs10bn p.a. from FY22E which would be sufficient for its future capex requirements. Besides, JKCE enjoys better than peers' RoEs of 16-18% over FY20-22E. Factoring higher utilisation, we raise our FY22E EBITDA / EPS by 4-6%.



Outlook


With improving growth / market share and profitability, we raise our target multiple to 10x (earlier 9x) and increase our target price to Rs1,725/share (earlier: Rs1,460) based on 10x FY22E EV/E. Maintain BUY.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #JK Cement #Recommendations

