Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1635: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JK Cement

We retain BUY on JK Cement (JKCE) with a revised target price of Rs 1,635. Post untimely demise of erstwhile MD & Chairman Mr Yadupati Singhania on 13th August, his nephews Mr Raghavpat and Mr Madhavkrishna have been elevated as MD and Dy MD & CEO respectively and his mother Mrs Sushila Devi as Chairperson. In 1QFY21, JKCE's standalone net sales/EBITDA/APAT fell 27/29/50% YoY. While sharp white/putty volume loss pulled down revenue, EBITDA decline got contained on healthy pricing across markets, healthy discretionary cost controls, and lower fuel prices. APAT fall accelerated on higher capital charges. Volume momentum has improved across both business segments in 2Q, boosting earnings outlook.

Outlook

We have increased FY21/22/23E EBITDA by 9/3/3% each, factoring in higher volumes. We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1,635 (10x Jun'22E consolidated EBITDA).

