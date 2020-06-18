App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1460: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1460 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on JK Cement


JK Cement’s (JKCE) Q4FY20 standalone EBITDA grew 24% YoY to Rs3.5bn, above our / consensus estimates owing to better grey cement realisation which increased 10% YoY / 6% QoQ (I-Sec: 2.3% QoQ). Blended EBITDA/te rose sharply 34% YoY to Rs1,298/te (I-Sec: Rs1,105/te). Recent commissioning of new capacity at Mangrol is likely to further improve cost structure / profitability. With majority of the planned capex (Rs12.4bn) done in FY20, consolidated net debt has peakedout at Rs23.3bn in FY20 and unlikely to increase over FY21-22E, in our view.



Outlook


Factoring better realisation, we raise our FY21E-FY22E EBITDA by 6% and EPS by 23% and increase our target price to Rs1,460/share (earlier Rs1,260/share) based on unchanged 9x FY22E EV/E. Maintain BUY.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 05:57 pm

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

