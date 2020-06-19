Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1425: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JK Cement

During 4QFY20, grey capacity ramp-up in north moderated covid-led vol loss in 4QFY20. Grey segment’s profit continued to soar in 4Q and in FY20 on robust pricing in north/central and falling energy costs. Similarly, healthy pricing and low fuel cost even firmed up white/putty profitability in 4Q/FY20. Thus, consol net debt/EBITDA in FY20 fell to 2.3x (from 2.5x), despite 6-yr high capex spend.

Outlook

We retain BUY on JK Cement (JKCE) with a TP of Rs 1425. We like the co for its increased grey cement capacity in lucrative north markets and as its white/putty profits continue to firm up (on a high base).







