you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1425: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1425 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on JK Cement


During 4QFY20, grey capacity ramp-up in north moderated covid-led vol loss in 4QFY20. Grey segment’s profit continued to soar in 4Q and in FY20 on robust pricing in north/central and falling energy costs. Similarly, healthy pricing and low fuel cost even firmed up white/putty profitability in 4Q/FY20. Thus, consol net debt/EBITDA in FY20 fell to 2.3x (from 2.5x), despite 6-yr high capex spend.



Outlook


We retain BUY on JK Cement (JKCE) with a TP of Rs 1425. We like the co for its increased grey cement capacity in lucrative north markets and as its white/putty profits continue to firm up (on a high base).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 05:38 pm

