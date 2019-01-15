App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jammu and Kashmir Bank; target of Rs 76: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Jammu and Kashmir Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 76 in its research report dated January 14, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jammu and Kashmir Bank


JKBK's earnings of Rs1.03bn (PLe:1.07bn) were in-line with expectations as provisions were flattish as envisaged on back of provisions on IL&FS exposure. Core opearting performance was encouraging with beat from NII which grew by 13% as bank booked some interest back on impaired assets helping NIMs improvement. Bank's J&K state restructured which has been the point of concern can be fully upgraded in Dec'19 but has been performing well and management expects no slippages. Valuation of 0.5x on Sep-20 ABV is undemanding given the loan growth & margins, liabilties franchise and limited asset quality impact. Even adjusting for some slippages from J&K RSA, valuation remain at comfort levels with only capital being constraint.


Outlook


Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs76 (from Rs94) based on 0.9x Sep-20 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 15, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Buy #Jammu and Kashmir Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

