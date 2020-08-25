Buy IRB Infra; target of Rs 142: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on IRB Infra

IRB reported revenue at Rs 10.2bn, 15% ahead of our estimate. However, the company registered loss of Rs 301mn, marginally behind our estimated loss of Rs 276mn, on account of higher finance cost, taxes, and losses from the JVs/associates. Toll collection in June reached to 80% of June-19 level. Consolidated net debt stood at Rs 119bn, with net D/E at 1.75x. Including the order of Rs 17bn won in August-20, orderbook now stands at Rs 129bn.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on IRB with SOTP based target price of Rs 142/Sh.

