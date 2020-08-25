172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-irb-infra-target-of-rs-142-hdfc-securities-5754161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IRB Infra; target of Rs 142: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on IRB Infra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 142 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on IRB Infra


IRB reported revenue at Rs 10.2bn, 15% ahead of our estimate. However, the company registered loss of Rs 301mn, marginally behind our estimated loss of Rs 276mn, on account of higher finance cost, taxes, and losses from the JVs/associates. Toll collection in June reached to 80% of June-19 level. Consolidated net debt stood at Rs 119bn, with net D/E at 1.75x. Including the order of Rs 17bn won in August-20, orderbook now stands at Rs 129bn.



Outlook


We maintain BUY on IRB with SOTP based target price of Rs 142/Sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:48 pm

#Buy #HDFC Securities #IRB Infra #Recommendations

