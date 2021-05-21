MARKET NEWS

Buy Inox Leisure target of Rs 368: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 368 in its research report dated April 30, 2021.

May 21, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Inox Leisure


INOL’s 4QFY21 performance was broadly in-line with our estimates. Emergence of 2nd wave has delayed the recovery process (only 17% screens are currently operational) and footfall stabilization is expected in 2HFY22 given rising instances of localized lockdowns prompting us to cut our FY22E EBITDA estimates by ~40% odd. Nonetheless, we keep our FY23E estimates broadly intact and remain constructive over the long term as content pipeline is strong which is expected to result in bunching up of releases post reopening.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs368 (earlier Rs390), EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x (no change) FY23E. INOL’s low gearing (net D/E of 0.05x as of April 2021), the ongoing vaccination drive (eliminates fear psychosis which was present in 1st wave), encouraging ATP (higher/similar to pre-COVID levels for fresh content) / SPH (flat on YoY basis) trends and stringent cost control gives us additional comfort until normalcy resumes.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #INOX Leisure #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: May 21, 2021 02:28 pm

