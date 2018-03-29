App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 29, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Grid Trust; target of Rs 108: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on India Grid Trust has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated March 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Edelweiss' research report on India Grid Trust


Grid enhancement projects and distribution reforms are set to drive latent power demand and boost investment opportunities in transmission space. We expect INR0.75tn projects to be awarded under TBCB mode. This presents huge opportunity for IndiGrid via its sponsor Sterlite Power, which has historically maintained 30% market share in TBCB orders. This, along with M&A opportunities in transmission, bodes well for IndiGrid.


Outlook


We like IndiGrid’s business model, which entails no volume and tariff revision risks, unlike PGCIL, but fetches similar 15% return (yield + DPU growth) p.a. We anticipate drop down of all ROFO assets to improve 400bps to 12.1% over the next four years, led by higher project IRRs and leverage benefits. We initiate coverage with ‘BUY’ and target price of INR 108 (15% upside) on FY20E, discounting cash flows at 11% COE.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #India Grid Trust #Recommendations

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

