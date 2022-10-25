English
    Buy IIFL Wealth; target of Rs 2300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on IIFL Wealth recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on IIFL Wealth


    IIFL Wealth (IIFLWAM)’s PAT increased 20% YoY and 10% QoQ to INR1.7b (3% miss) in 2QFY23. The miss on profitability was led by 4% higher-thanestimated operating expenses (OPEX; up 7% QoQ). The sequential increase in OPEX was attributable to a sharp 18% rise in variable employee expenses. Administration costs grew 12% QoQ. The cost/income (C/I) ratio of IIFLWAM contracted 810bp YoY, but expanded 240bp QoQ to 46.9% (est. 44.6%) in 2QFY23. Sequentially, net inflows were steady at INR61b (excluding custody). Revenue/op. profit/PAT rose 27%/52%/27% YoY, respectively, in 1HFY23. IIFLWAM’s Board approved a dividend of INR17/share.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,300 (premised on 25x Sep’24E EPS).

    Tags: #Buy #IIFL Wealth #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:41 pm
