Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated January 19, 2019.
Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank
Healthy loan growth and improved other income helped HDFCB to report strong 3QFY19 PAT of INR55.9b (20% YoY) in line with our estimates. NII grew by 22% YoY to INR125.7b (in line) while margins were stable at 4.3%. Over 9MFY19, PPoP grew by 21.5% while PAT grew by 19.7%. Core fee income grew by 27% YoY to INR36.5b led by healthy payments/cash management fees. Treasury gain of INR4.74b v/s loss of INR0.33b in 2QFY19 boosted other income growth by 27% YOY to INR49.2b. Opex grew 17% YoY/7% QoQ (higher than estimate by 5%) and resulted in PPoP growth of 27.5% YoY (26% YoY growth in core PPoP). Cost-income ratio improved 150bp QoQ to 38.4% (40bp improvement in core cost-income ratio).
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with TP of INR2,500 (3.7x Sep-20E ABV of the bank).
